Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah headshot

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injury: Out for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Owusu-Koramoah (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Owusu-Koramoah suffered a neck injury during the Browns' Week 8 win over the Ravens and was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, where he stayed overnight and was discharged Monday morning. It's still not clear what specific injury the Notre Dame product suffered and when he may be able to return.

