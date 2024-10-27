Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injury: Staying at hospital

Owusu-Koramoah (neck) will stay at University Hospitals in Cleveland Sunday night, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The linebacker had to be carted off on a backboard after suffering the injury during the Browns' 29-24 win over the Ravens. At the hospital, he had movement in his extremities, per Cabot. Owusu-Koramoah recorded seven tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks and three tackles for losses, before leaving Sunday's game, and he now has 61 tackles (39 solo) on the year to go along with three passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble.