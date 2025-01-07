Fantasy Football
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah headshot

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injury: Team hopes he'll play again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

There's uncertainty regarding whether Owusu-Koramoah (neck) will resume his career after this season, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Owusu-Koramoah was checked into the hospital after suffering a scary neck injury in Week 8 versus the Ravens, and he subsequently missed Cleveland's last nine games of the season. He was never designated to resume practice, and there's still no timetable for a theoretical return.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
