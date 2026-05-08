Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah headshot

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injury: Will miss entire 2026 season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 7:55am

The Browns placed Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/PUP list Friday.

Owusu-Koramoah sustained a serious neck injury last October against the Ravens. The linebacker's NFL future was called into question due to the nature of the injury, and while a move to the reserve/PUP list instead of a release is a sign that his playing days may not be over quite yet, he will be required to miss the entire 2026 season, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Cleveland Browns
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