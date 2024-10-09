Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah News: Absent from injury report

Owusu-Koramoah (leg) was not listed on the Browns' injury report Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com report.s

Owusu-Koramoah left during the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Commanders due to cramping. That doesn't appear to be a lingering issue, as he was able to practice without restriction Wednesday. Owusu-Koramoah has registered 39 tackles (27 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two passes defended (one interception) and one forced fumble through the first five games of the regular season.