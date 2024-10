Owusu-Koramoah tallied nine tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Raiders.

Owusu-Koramoah was the leading tackler for Cleveland on Sunday, and he has registered nine tackles in three of four games this season. He has played nearly every single defensive snap so far in 2024, and he's up to 34 tackles (22 solo) and one pass defended on the year.