Owusu-Koramoah registered seven tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bengals.

Owusu-Koramoah has played at least 50 defensive snaps in all seven regular-season games this year, and he has logged seven-plus tackles in six of those contests. He's up to 54 tackles (35 solo) on the year along with 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.