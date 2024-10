Owusu-Koramoah registered seven tackles (three solo), with 1.0 sack, in Cleveland's loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Owusu-Koramoah finished second on the team in tackles and also recorded their only sack of Jalen Hurts. The 24-year-old has now logged a sack in back-to-back games bringing his total on the season to 2.0.