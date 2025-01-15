Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremiah Pharms headshot

Jeremiah Pharms News: Finishes 2024 with two sacks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Pharms played 16 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 33 tackles (16 solo), including 2.0 sacks.

Pharms spent most of 2024 in a rotational role on the Patriots' defensive line behind starters Keion White, Daniel Ekuale and Davon Godchaux. However, Pharms did see an uptick in snaps late in the season, playing at least 34 defensive snaps in each of the final three regular-season games of 2024, during which he accumulated 13 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks. Pharms is an exclusive rights free agent for 2025, which means he would be restricted to signing a contract with the Patriots if they offer one to him. If New England doesn't offer a contract to Pharms, then he would convert into an unrestricted free agent and would have the ability to sign with any team interested in his services.

Jeremiah Pharms
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now