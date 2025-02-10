Jeremiah Pharms News: Returning to New England

Pharms agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Patriots on Monday, Mike Kadlick of CLNSMedia.com reports.

Pharms played in 16 regular-season contests with New England in 2024, tallying 33 tackles (16 solo), including 2.0 sacks. He saw his most action at the end of the campaign, logging at least 58 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his final three games. Pharms will likely continue to work in a rotational role for the Patriots next season.