Jeremiah Trotter

Jeremiah Trotter News: Logs 25 tackles in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Trotter recorded 25 tackles (nine solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense while appearing in all 17 regular-season games in 2024. He added five stops (four solo) across four postseason games.

Trotter played almost exclusively on special teams as a rookie. His only significant playing time on defense came in the 41-7 win against Dallas in Week 17 and the regular-season finale when the Eagles rested the majority of their starters. Meanwhile, veteran linebacker Oren Burks stepped into a starting role after Nakobe Dean suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in the wild-card win versus the Packers. With Burks and breakout All-Pro inside linebacker Zack Baun both slated to become unrestricted free agents this offseason, Trotter could be in line for more playing time as a sophomore in 2025.

Jeremiah Trotter
Philadelphia Eagles
