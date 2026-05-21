Jeremiah Wilson Injury: Cut from IR
The Chargers cut Wilson (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, per the NFL's official media site.
The undrafted rookie out of Florida State will now be a free agent and can sign with a new team once he's fully healthy. At 5-foot-10, 183 pounds, Wilson is on the small side for a cornerback but notched seven interceptions over his final two college seasons.
Jeremiah Wilson
Free Agent
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