Jeremiah Wilson headshot

Jeremiah Wilson Injury: Reverts to Chargers' IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 5:02pm

Wilson (undisclosed) reverted from waivers to the Chargers' injured reserve list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It's not totally clear what kind of injury Wilson is dealing with, but he's now on track to spend the whole 2026 season on IR unless he negotiates an injury settlement with the team. Although he's certainly slight of build, the rookie undrafted free agent demonstrated intriguing ball skills at Houston and Florida State, recording seven interceptions over his last two college seasons.

Jeremiah Wilson
Los Angeles Chargers
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