Jeremiah Wright News: Heads to New Orleans

The Saints selected Wright in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 132nd overall.

Wright worked on both the offensive and defensive lines during his six-year college career at Auburn before settling as the team's starter at right guard in 2024 and 2025. He has the strength to overpower opposing defenders and anchor an offensive line, but he'll need to work on his technique and skill to keep up with NFL-level defenses. Wright figures to work in a reserve role at guard behind Cesar Ruiz and David Edwards, with veteran Dillon Radunz also in the mix.