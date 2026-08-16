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Jeremiah Wright News: Plays in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Wright (shoulder) played in Saturday's 24-20 preseason loss to the Jaguars.

Wright was dealing with a shoulder injury at practice leading up to the contest, but he was ultimately able to give it a go. The 24-year-old was on the field for 68 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the game, and he appears to be on track to operate as a top reserve at offensive guard with New Orleans this season.

Jeremiah Wright
New Orleans Saints
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