Jeremiah Wright News: Plays in preseason opener
Wright (shoulder) played in Saturday's 24-20 preseason loss to the Jaguars.
Wright was dealing with a shoulder injury at practice leading up to the contest, but he was ultimately able to give it a go. The 24-year-old was on the field for 68 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the game, and he appears to be on track to operate as a top reserve at offensive guard with New Orleans this season.
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