Jeremiyah Love Injury: Dealing with high-ankle sprain
Love reportedly sustained a high-ankle sprain in Thursday's preseason win over the Raiders, and he is unlikely to play again during the preseason, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
The Cardinals remain hopeful that the rookie third overall pick will be back in time for the regular-season opener against the Chargers on Sept. 13, but high-ankle sprains typically take a few weeks to recover from and have longer recovery timelines than the low-ankle variety. Love joins James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) on the list of banged-up Cardinals running backs, and offseason signing Tyler Allgeier would likely see a bump in workload if Love is sidelined or limited to begin the regular season.
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