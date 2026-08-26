Jeremiyah Love Injury: Doing rehab work Wednesday
Love (ankle) was spotted doing some light agility work with trainers ahead of Wednesday's practice, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Love emerged from his only action of the preseason Aug. 13 with a high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him from practice and one exhibition in the meantime. While his ability to get in some work Wednesday is an encouraging step in his recovery, he's likely still some time away from mixing back into drills. Tyler Allgeier will continue to handle the bulk of the first-team RB reps until Love is healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiyah Love See More
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Analysis: Understanding ACL TearsYesterday
-
Fantasy Football Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 5 Underrated Running Backs to Target2 days ago
-
Mock Drafts
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADP2 days ago
-
NFL Waiver Wire
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Preseason Pickups & Late-Round Targets2 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiyah Love See More