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Jeremiyah Love Injury: Doing rehab work Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:40am

Love (ankle) was spotted doing some light agility work with trainers ahead of Wednesday's practice, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Love emerged from his only action of the preseason Aug. 13 with a high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him from practice and one exhibition in the meantime. While his ability to get in some work Wednesday is an encouraging step in his recovery, he's likely still some time away from mixing back into drills. Tyler Allgeier will continue to handle the bulk of the first-team RB reps until Love is healthy.

Jeremiyah Love
Arizona Cardinals
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