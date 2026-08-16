Jeremiyah Love Injury: Hopeful for Week 1

The Cardinals are "hopeful" that Love (ankle) will be ready for Week 1, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur said Saturday that Love would be sidelined at least one week after he suffered an ankle injury during Arizona's 27-14 preseason win over the Raiders on Thursday. LaFleur also declined to say whether Love is dealing with a high-ankle sprain while talking to the media Sunday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. The No. 3 overall pick of this year's draft tallied 11 carries for 58 yards along with three catches (on three targets) for 14 yards. Fowler added in his report that the team is taking it easy with Love and that he'll be the team's lead back once healthy. His next opportunity to return this preseason is Saturday, Aug. 22 versus the Cowboys, though his timeline likely suggests that the he won't play until at least the preseason finale against Green Bay on Friday, Aug. 28. If Love is unavailable, then Tyler Allgeier would likely be next in line to start, especially since James Conner is still rehabbing from foot and ankle surgeries undergone last September.