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Jeremiyah Love Injury: No surgery needed, per LaFleur

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 9:26am

Coach Mike LaFleur confirmed Tuesday that Love does not need surgery to address his ankle injury, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Love sustained a reported high-ankle sprain in this past Thursday's preseason win over the Raiders, and is unlikely to play again during the preseason. Per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, the Cardinals are hoping the rookie running back will be available for Week 1 action, so Love's status will need to be monitored closely prior to that. If he ends up being limited at all out of the gate this season, Tyler Allgeier would presumably see added backfield opportunities, along with James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee).

Jeremiyah Love
Arizona Cardinals
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