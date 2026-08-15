Jeremiyah Love Injury: Out at least a week

Head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters Saturday that Love will be sidelined for at least a week by an ankle injury that he sustained during the Cardinals' 27-14 preseason win over the Raiders on Thursday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

LaFleur noted during Saturday's press conference that Love was "a little more sore than anticipated" following Thursday's exhibition game. With Love not practicing this week, he's unlikely to be available for Arizona's next preseason game, which takes place Saturday, Aug. 22, against Dallas. Prior to his injury, the No. 3 overall pick of this year's draft put together a solid stat line against Las Vegas, turning 11 carries into 58 yards while hauling in all three targets for 14 yards. With both Love and James Conner (foot) sidelined, Tyler Allgeier figures to see most of the first-team reps during practice this week, with Trey Benson, Bam Knight, Corey Kiner and Evan Hull all in line for additional reps.