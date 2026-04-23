Jeremiyah Love headshot

Jeremiyah Love News: Picked by Cardinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 5:29pm

The Cardinals selected Love in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, third overall.

Love (6-feet, 212 pounds) might not quite be on the level of recent blue-chip running back prospects like Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, yet the former Notre Dame standout finds himself drafted earlier than either. With such mammoth draft capital invested the Cardinals are compelled to feed Love, but Arizona might also find itself with the most crowded backfield in the league. Power back Tyler Allgeier was added with a two-year, $12.5 million contract in free agency, and the duo of James Conner and Trey Benson remain third and fourth on the depth chart, for the time being. Love is an automatic big-play threat as both a runner and pass catcher, leveraging his 4.36 speed with elusiveness and power. The one question is how much of a workload Love can withstand, especially in terms of power running. Love is a bit upright for a running back and might lack the anchor to be a regular 20-carry running back. That Allgeier is around means the Cardinals won't need to overwork Love.

Jeremiyah Love
Arizona Cardinals
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