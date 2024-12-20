Jeremy Chinn Injury: Could play Sunday

Chinn (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.

Chinn upgraded to full practice Friday after opening the week with consecutive limited sessions due to a concussion sustained in Washington's Week 15 win over the Saints, so it appears he's trending toward playing Sunday. However, the Southern Illinois product must still clear the NFL's five-step protocol in order to suit up in Week 16. If he's unable to do so, expect Percy Butler to serve as the Commanders' top strong safety.