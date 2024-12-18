Jeremy Chinn Injury: Limited Wednesday
Chinn (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
The Southern Illinois product sustained a concussion in the Commanders' Week 15 win over the Saints, so his limited participation in Wednesday's practice is a positive sign for his potential availability in Week 16, when the Eagles visit Washington. However, Chinn still needs to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to be eligible to suit up Sunday.
