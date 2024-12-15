Jeremy Chinn Injury: Might have concussion
Chinn is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints.
The safety was having a nice day before leaving the field, recording seven tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for a loss. Chinn now has 93 tackles (60 solo) on the year. Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves are Washington's backup safeties.
