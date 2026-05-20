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Jeremy Chinn News: Returns from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 1:23pm

Chinn (back) was spotted taking reps at nickel during Wednesday's OTAs, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Chinn spent the final two weeks of Las Vegas' 2025 campaign on IR with a back injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The Southern Illinois product is entering the final year of his contract after posting 114 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles across 15 games last season. He's expected to remain a crucial part of the Raiders' defense during 2026.

Jeremy Chinn
Las Vegas Raiders
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