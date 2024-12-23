Fantasy Football
Jeremy Chinn News: Six tackles against Philadelphia

Published on December 23, 2024

Chinn finished Sunday's 36-33 win over the Eagles with six tackles (three solo).

Chinn managed to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in time for Sunday's NFC East bout. He ended up playing 69 defensive snaps and finished tied with Jer'Zhan Newton as the Commanders' fourth-leading tackler. Chin is now up to 99 combined tackles through 15 regular-season games, and he'll look to crack the century mark for the third time of his five-year NFL career in Week 17 against the Falcons.

