Jeremy Chinn News: Suiting up Week 16
Chinn (concussion) is active for Sunday's matchup versus Philadelphia.
Chinn suffered a concussion last Sunday against the Saints and was limited in each of the Commanders' first two practices this week. However, he upgraded to full participation Friday and has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to take the field Sunday. Chinn is thus clear to take on his usual starting role at strong safety in a tough matchup against the Eagles.
