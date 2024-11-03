Fantasy Football
Jeremy McNichols News: Benefits from Robinson's absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 10:13pm

McNichols rushed the ball eight times for 20 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.

McNichols matched his season high with eight rushing attempts as he shifted up the depth chart in the absence of Brian Robinson (hamstring). McNichols was less effective than both Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez, which could affect his usage moving forward even if Robinson remains sidelined for a Week 10 matchup against the Steelers.

