Jeremy McNichols News: Elevated role likely against Titans

McNichols could be in line for a larger role Sunday against the Titans, as Austin Ekeler (concussion) won't play.

Both Ekeler and Brian Robinson (ankle) exited during Washington's Week 12 loss to the Cowboys, but Robinson has been cleared to suit up Sunday against the Titans. McNichols figures to work in the change-of-pace role usually filled by Ekeler when Washington's backfield is at full strength, though Chris Rodriguez could also enter the backfield mix.