Jeremy McNichols News: Four carries in loss

McNichols carried the ball four times for seven yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers.

McNichols operated as the No. 2 running back behind Austn Ekeler Sunday with Brian Robinson (hamstring) sidelined for the contest. Though he was limited to just four carries, the 28-year-old was able to find the end zone for the fourth time this season. Even if Robinson were to miss a third-straight game in Week 11, McNichols limited usage make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in a matchup against Philadelphia.