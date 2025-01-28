Jeremy McNichols News: Fumbles in NFCCG
McNichols finished the 2024 regular season with 55 carries for 261 yards and four touchdowns and nine catches for 27 yards, adding five carries for nine yards and a touchdown in three playoff appearances.
McNichols got a bunch of chances to step in as Washington's No. 2 back, with Brian Robinson missing three games and Austin Ekeler five. While he mostly performed well, the enduring memory of McNichols' season for a lot of Washington fans will be be his lost fumble on a kick return during the NFC Championship Game -- a mistake that allowed the Eagles to stretch their lead from eight points to 15. The 29-year-old McNichols is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this offseason.
