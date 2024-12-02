Fantasy Football
Jeremy McNichols News: Gets only six carries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

McNichols took six carries for 32 yards in a 42-19 win over the Titans on Sunday.

McNichols didn't benefit much from Austin Ekeler's absence due to a concussion, with Brian Robinson getting most of the backfield touches early in the game and Chris Rodriguez then taking 11 carries during the fourth quarter. McNichols played 25 percent of snaps, well behind Robinson (47 percent) and slightly behind Rodriguez (28 percent), although the latter mostly played in the fourth quarter of a blowout. Ekeler will miss at least three more games after Washington's Week 14 bye, but any considerable fantasy value for McNichols might also require Robinson missing time.

