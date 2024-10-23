Jeremy McNichols News: Handles seven carries

McNichols rushed seven times for 42 yards in Sunday's 40-7 win over the Panthers.

On a day when the Commanders dominated the Panthers, McNichols saw some added carries as Washington's No. 3 running back. The 28-year-old played just 17 of the Commanders' 69 offensive snaps in the contest behind Austin Ekeler (28) and Brian Robinson (26). Heading into a Week 8 matchup with Chicago, McNichols doesn't hold much value for fantasy with both Robinson and Ekeler healthy.