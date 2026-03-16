Jeremy McNichols headshot

Jeremy McNichols News: Re-ups on one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

The Commanders re-signed McNichols to a one-year deal on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McNichols played a key role on special teams while also handling a change-of-pace role for Washington last season, rushing 44 times for 221 yards and a score in addition to securing 25 of 31 targets for 196 yards across 17 regular-season appearances. He projects more realistically for a pure depth role in 2026, however, after the Commanders brought in a pair of capable pass catches in the form of Rachaad White and Jereme Ford (shoulder) to contribute alongside returning ballcarrier Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Jeremy McNichols
Washington Commanders
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