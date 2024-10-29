Jeremy McNichols News: Scarcely involved in Week 8 win

McNichols rushed once for minus-one yards in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Bears.

McNichols played just seven percent of offensive snaps versus Chicago, his lowest total since Week 2. Brian Thomas (58 percent of snaps) and Austin Ekeler (47 percent of snaps) remain the clear top options in the Commanders' backfield, but if either misses time, McNichols will be first in line for added opportunities. From Week 4 to Week 7, McNichols rushed for at least 40 yards in three of four contests.