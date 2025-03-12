Jeremy McNichols News: Stayting in Washington

McNichols agreed to a one-year deal with Washington on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

McNichols mostly served as the No. 3 running back for the Commanders in 2024 behind Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler, and he'll likely do the same in 2025. McNichols finished the 2024 regular season with 55 carries for 261 yards and four touchdowns while adding nine catches (on 12 targets) for 27 yards and 164 kick return yards.