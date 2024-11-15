Jeremy McNichols News: Takes four touches for six yards

McNichols had three carries for five yards and one catch for one yard in a 26-18 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.

McNichols played 17 percent of snaps on offense, putting him well behind fellow Washington running backs Brian Robinson (53 percent) and Austin Ekeler (52 percent). McNichols had a slightly larger role the previous two weeks with Robinson sidelined by a hamstring injury, but even then the Commanders got Chris Rodriguez involved and kept it as a three-man backfield. McNichols is unlikely to see more than a handful of touches Week 12 against Dallas.