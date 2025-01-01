Jeremy McNichols News: Three touches in Week 17

McNichols rushed once for five yards and caught two of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Falcons.

McNichols operated as the Commanders' No. 2 running back behind Brian Robinson, playing just 22 of Washington's 83 offensive snaps Sunday. The 29-year-old running back has not been involved much on the ground lately, handling just five total carries since the Week 14 bye. Based on his limited usage, McNichols should not be relied upon for fantasy when the Commanders host the Cowboys in Week 18.