Jeremy Ruckert headshot

Jeremy Ruckert News: Catches 18 passes in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Ruckert caught 18 of 28 targets for 105 yards in the 2024 season.

Ruckert worked as the No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Conklin, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent. If the Jets don't re-sign Conklin, they will almost certainly look to bring in another starter rather than promote Ruckert, who has yet to score a touchdown in 41 NFL games since being selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Ruckert
New York Jets
More Stats & News
