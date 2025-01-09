Jeremy Ruckert News: Catches 18 passes in 2024

Ruckert caught 18 of 28 targets for 105 yards in the 2024 season.

Ruckert worked as the No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Conklin, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent. If the Jets don't re-sign Conklin, they will almost certainly look to bring in another starter rather than promote Ruckert, who has yet to score a touchdown in 41 NFL games since being selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.