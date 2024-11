Ruckert caught his only target for four yards in Thursday's 21-13 win over the Texans.

Ruckert, Tyler Conklin and Kenny Yeboah contributed one catch apiece. As usual, Ruckert operated as the No. 2 tight end behind Conklin, with that role resulting in a 36 percent snap share for the 2022 third-round draft pick out of Ohio State in Thursday's win.