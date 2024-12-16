Jeremy Ruckert News: One catch in Conklin's absence

Ruckert caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 32-25 win over the Jaguars.

Ruckert was the only Jets tight end to be targeted in the absence of Tyler Conklin (personal), but the Lindenhurst, NY native didn't take advantage of the added opportunities. Ruckert has yet to exceed 17 yards in a game this season, and he won't have much fantasy upside in Week 16 against the Rams, regardless of Conklin's availability.