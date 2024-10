Ruckert caught all three of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Patriots.

As usual, Ruckert was a distant No. 2 at tight end behind Tyler Conklin, who caught a short touchdown for the second consecutive game. Ruckert has yet to exceed 15 receiving yards in a game this season, and the 2022 third-round draft pick is still searching for his first career touchdown heading into Week 9 against the Texans.