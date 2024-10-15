Jeremy Ruckert News: Two catches in Week 6

Ruckert caught two of three targets for seven yards in Monday's 23-20 loss to the Bills.

Ruckert finished with a nearly identical stat line to Tyler Conklin, who caught two of three targets for 10 yards while playing through a hip injury. Conklin had 17 targets to Ruckert's two over the previous two games, and Ruckert was on the field for only 48 percent of New York's snaps on offense Monday, so Ruckert remains a fantasy afterthought heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers.