Jermaine Burton News: Expects to play Thursday
Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that he expects Burton to play Thursday at Baltimore, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Burton was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game versus the Raiders, but it appears he'll get a chance to play in Week 9. If Tee Higgins (quadricep) misses his third straight game Thursday, Burton may even have a realistic path to a significant role on the boundary.
