Jermaine Burton headshot

Jermaine Burton News: Expects to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that he expects Burton to play Thursday at Baltimore, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burton was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game versus the Raiders, but it appears he'll get a chance to play in Week 9. If Tee Higgins (quadricep) misses his third straight game Thursday, Burton may even have a realistic path to a significant role on the boundary.

