Jermaine Burton News: Goes without target again Monday
Burton played nine of the Bengals' 71 snaps on offense and went without a target in Monday's 27-20 win over the Cowboys.
Burton went without a target for the second game in a row and also saw his playing time on special teams take a hit. After returning five kickoffs for 46 yards in the Week 13 loss to the Steelers, Burton ceded kickoff-return duties to Khalil Herbert on Monday.
