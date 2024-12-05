Jermaine Burton News: No targets in Week 13

Burton went without a target while playing two of the Bengals' 62 snaps on offense in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers. He also returned five kickoffs for 146 yards.

After logging double-digit snaps in both of the previous two contests, Burton saw his role get scaled back coming out of a Week 12 bye. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas were all healthy and served as the Bengals' primary receivers in three-wide sets, leaving little room for Burton to pick up playing time. The third-round draft pick out of Georgia has had a quiet rookie season, suiting up in 10 of the Bengals' 12 games thus far while recording four receptions for 107 yards on 14 targets.