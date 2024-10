Burton failed to record a single target in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Panthers.

Burton played just four of the Bengals' 67 offensive snaps Sunday, as the rookie wideout continues to be an afterthought in Cincinnati's offense. With Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas all healthy, Burton remains far off the fantasy radar for a Week 5 matchup against the Ravens.