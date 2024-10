Burton caught one pass for 41 yards in the Bengals' loss to the Eagles in Week 8. He played a season-high 24 snaps and had three total targets.

Burton isn't asked to do too much in the Bengals' offense, but with Tee Higgins (quad) out, he was on the field far more frequently. Teammate Andrei Iosivas hasn't been getting open regularly, so it's possible that Burton could start to earn more playing time at his expense in the near future.