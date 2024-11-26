Fantasy Football
Jermaine Eluemunor Injury: DNP on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Eluemunor (quadriceps) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Eluemunor did not participate in the first two walkthroughs of the week due to a quadriceps injury he suffered in the Giants' 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers this past Sunday. He'll have to practice in at least a limited capacity Wednesday to have a chance at playing against the Cowboys on Thursday.

