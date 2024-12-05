Jermaine Eluemunor Injury: Gets in limited practice

Eluemunor (quadriceps) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After logging a DNP on Wednesday, Eluemunor was able to get in some reps Thursday. Chris Hubbard started at left tackle in Eluemunor's place last Thursday against the Cowboys and would likely do so again if Eluemunor isn't ready for Sunday's game against New Orleans.